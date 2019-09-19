UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Saudi Arabia, UAE Today (Sep 19)

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:16 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE today (Sep 19)

Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by a delegation, visiting Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates today (September 19)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by a delegation, visiting Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates today (September 19).He will meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and United Arab Emirates King and after completing two countries visit PM will leave for US.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Abdur Razzaq Daud and other officials will accompany Prime Minister.According to sources, during the visit PM Imran Khan will take into confidence the two leaders on Kashmir issue and the prevailing situation in the region.PM will also discuss the attacks on oil fields and convince Saudi Arabia and Iran to resolve all the issues through dialogue.

