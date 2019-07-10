UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit US On July 21-23 On Invitation Of President Trump: FO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:38 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit US on July 21-23 on invitation of President Trump: FO

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the United States of America on July 21-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the United States of America on July 21-23. This would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump would have wide-ranging interaction at the White House on July 22 covering bilateral and regional matters, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office here Wednesday.

The prime minister, during his three-day visit, would also be meeting prominent members of the U.S. Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister would outline his vision of "Naya Pakistan" and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multifaceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the prime minister would underscore Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

He would also highlight Pakistan's policy of "peaceful neighbourhood" aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond.

The prime minister's visit would help renew and reinvigorate long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United States. It would contribute towards building a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Earlier, the White House Press Secretary in a statement issued Wednesday said that President Donald J. Trump would welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House on July 22. President Trump and Prime Minister Khan would discuss a range of issues, including counter terrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries.

"The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict," the statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Washington Naya Pakistan White House Visit Trump Progress United States July Congress Asia

Recent Stories

Bahraini Foreign Minister Endorses US Sanctions Ag ..

6 minutes ago

IAEA Discussions Demonstrate US Isolation on Iran ..

6 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi observed

20 minutes ago

Ukraine to Create 'Green Corridor' for Tourists in ..

6 minutes ago

7 drug peddlers arrested, drugs seized in operatio ..

6 minutes ago

UK to Invest Over $900Mln in Green Projects, Innov ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.