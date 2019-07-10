Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit US on July 21-23 on invitation of President Trump: FO

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the United States of America on July 21-23

During the visit, Prime Minister Khan and President Trump would have wide-ranging interaction at the White House on July 22 covering bilateral and regional matters, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office here Wednesday.

The prime minister, during his three-day visit, would also be meeting prominent members of the U.S. Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister would outline his vision of "Naya Pakistan" and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multifaceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the prime minister would underscore Pakistan's commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

He would also highlight Pakistan's policy of "peaceful neighbourhood" aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond.

The prime minister's visit would help renew and reinvigorate long-standing ties between Pakistan and the United States. It would contribute towards building a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Earlier, the White House Press Secretary in a statement issued Wednesday said that President Donald J. Trump would welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House on July 22. President Trump and Prime Minister Khan would discuss a range of issues, including counter terrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries.

"The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict," the statement said.