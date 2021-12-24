UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan, True Ambassador Of Islam; Says Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, true ambassador of Islam; says Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true ambassador of Islam as well as voice of Muslims all over the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true ambassador of islam as well as voice of Muslims all over the world.

The minister made these remarks on his twitter account after Russian President Vladimir Putin followed Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on blasphemy.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Russia Twitter Blasphemy Vladimir Putin Muslim All

Recent Stories

UK virus cases hit new record

UK virus cases hit new record

56 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes upon youth to ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes upon youth to adopt attributes of Quaid e A ..

58 seconds ago
 Local Body elections in Punjab to be conducted on ..

Local Body elections in Punjab to be conducted on time: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 DIG Fida congratulates Christian Community on Chri ..

DIG Fida congratulates Christian Community on Christmas

1 minute ago
 WHO Says Meningitis Outbreak in DR Congo Declared ..

WHO Says Meningitis Outbreak in DR Congo Declared Over

50 minutes ago
 Dutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccinat ..

Dutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.