ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday in a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel apprised her about India's illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

The Prime Minister informed the Chancellor that India's actions were in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments.

He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown, communciation blackout and severe shortage of food and medicines.

He stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern that India could carry out false flag operation or some other ill-conceived step at the Line of Control to divert the world's attention.

He emphasized that India's actions had serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community had the responsibility to act urgently.

Chancellor Merkel stated that Germany was closely observing the situation. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.