UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Updates German Chancellor Merkel Over India's Human Rights Violations In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan updates German Chancellor Merkel over India's human rights violations in Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday in a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel apprised her about India's illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday in a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel apprised her about India's illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

The Prime Minister informed the Chancellor that India's actions were in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments.

He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown, communciation blackout and severe shortage of food and medicines.

He stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern that India could carry out false flag operation or some other ill-conceived step at the Line of Control to divert the world's attention.

He emphasized that India's actions had serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community had the responsibility to act urgently.

Chancellor Merkel stated that Germany was closely observing the situation. She underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Resolution Shortage Prime Minister World German Germany Jammu Angela Merkel All

Recent Stories

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 813.5 ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: ..

1 minute ago

MC inaugurates landscape project in KU

2 minutes ago

India will do fake operation to divert attention f ..

2 minutes ago

UN report on Kashmir is charge sheet against India ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to continue struggle till achievement of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.