Prime Minister Imran Khan Urged The People To Wear Face Masks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people to wear face masks

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people to wear face masks, terming it an "effective, easy and affordable way" to control the spread of virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people to wear face masks, terming it an "effective, easy and affordable way" to control the spread of virus.

"I appeal to everyone not to get complacent about COVID-19, follow safety measures and do not risk the lives of elderly and patients," he said.

He stressed opting for online sacrifice of animals to avoid gathering in a bid to control mass contraction of virus.

He recalled that his government was the first to introduce 'smart lockdown' in March instead of strict curfew-like situation, imposed in India and other parts of the world.

Despite pressures by various segments of the society for complete lockdown, he said the government had a realization that the country's situation was nothing comparable with Europe or China.

He mentioned that since Pakistan faced the challenges of poverty, slum population, informal and unregistered labour, the smart lockdown was the "best option to maintain a balance, i.

e. to allow poor and daily wagers to earn livelihood under safety SOPs".

He mentioned that the government was proud to launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, under which an unprecedented number of deserving people received financial assistance after thorough verification with NADRA's system in a short time span.

The prime minister lauded his team for performing their best in difficult situation.

He said construction and agriculture sectors were opened to boost economy during the coronavirus situation.

He said following safety measures on Eid and Muharram would pave way for opening up of more sectors in near future, thus leading to economic stability.

More Stories From Pakistan

