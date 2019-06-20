Prime Minister Imran Khan urges AJK government to devise tourism policy in consultation with NTCB

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called upon the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to devise a policy in consultation with National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) to exploit the tourism potential of the valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called upon the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to devise a policy in consultation with National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) to exploit the tourism potential of the valley.

Chairing a meeting to discuss various development projects of AJK here at the Prime Minister Office, he said the AJK had immense potential to attract foreign and local tourists, for which a proper strategy needed to be in-place.

The prime minister said expatriates were a valuable asset of AJK and emphasized on its government to take solid steps to address their problems.

The meeting was attended by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant for Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, the Chief Secretary AJK and senior officials.

The AJK prime minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively highlighting the Kashmir dispute at international fora and for taking up the development projects of AJK on priority.

He invited Prime Minister Khan to visit AJK and address the Legislative Assembly.

The meeting discussed matters including compensation to the affected people at the Line of Control (LoC) through Sehat Insaf Card, Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur Project, Neelum-Jhelum and Kohala Project and Mangla Dam upraising project.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said Rs3 billion had been allocated for the compensation project of LoC-affected people.

The meeting approved setting up a committee on Mangla Dam upraising project.