Prime Minister Imran Khan urges implementation of health sector reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday stressed the need for implementation of health reforms to improve facilities in the public-sector hospitals.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Prime Minister's Special Adviser on Health Dr Zafarullah Mirza, provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and AJK health minister Dr Muhammad Najeeb Naqi, here at his Parliament House chamber.

The prime minister also held separate meetings with politicians including Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Qasim Khan Suri, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali and Munawarah Bibi.