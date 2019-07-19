Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to play an effective role in collaboration with media to expose negative propaganda and ensure dissemination of correct information to the public at large

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials of the ministry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the significant role of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in creating awareness among the masses about the government's development and public welfare projects.

He said strengthening of 'punishment and reward system' in public-sector departments was an important part of the government's reforms agenda.

He directed further activation of various departments working under the Information Ministry to ensure powerful reach out to general public over reforms agenda.

Imran Khan recalled that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assumed power amid difficult challenges and took tough decisions for economic stability in the best national interest.

He mentioned that quality reforms were introduced during last 10 months in social, economic and administrative areas which had no match with the performance of previous governments.

The prime minister said inspired by the welfare state of Medina, the government took solid measures for the rehabilitation of weak and poor segments of society.

He said the recently launched Ehsaas programme, shelter homes for homeless and the housing scheme for common man were the on-ground realization of the dream of PTI government for the uplift of down-trodden.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan briefed the Prime Minister about various steps taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in projecting the government's reforms agenda.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Zahida Parveen, Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood and senior officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Tariq Mehmood was also present.