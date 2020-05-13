UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Urges Parliamentarians To Encourage Public On Adopting Coronavirus SOPs

Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged upon the parliamentarians to remain in constant touch with people in their constituencies and encourage them adopt the Standard Operating Procedures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged upon the parliamentarians to remain in constant touch with people in their Constituencies and encourage them adopt the Standard Operating Procedures against coronavirus.

The prime minister expressed these views in his separate meetings with Member National Assembly Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari, former MNAs Rai Hassan Nawaz, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed. Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present.

The prime minister also urged upon the parliamentarians to be vigilant about profiteering and hoarding in their areas to facilitate the common man on availability of essential food items.

The meeting discussed overall situation of coronavirus in the country besides the projects relating to social welfare and development.

The parliamentarians lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan on addressing the challenge of coronavirus and the balanced strategy of lockdown in view of giving relief to the poor and laborers.

Matters relating to agricultural sector also came under discussion.

