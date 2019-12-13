UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visit To Saudi Arabia Aims To Assuage Riyadh's Reservations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:16 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to Saudi Arabia aims to assuage Riyadh's reservations

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday to reassure the kingdom's leadership that ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remain firm despite Islamabad's engagement with other Muslim countries

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday to reassure the kingdom's leadership that ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remain firm despite Islamabad's engagement with other Muslim countries.According to media reports, the visit has been recently planned after signals from Riyadh that it was not happy with Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to attend Kuala Lumpur summit being held in Malaysia from Dec 18-20.The Kuala Lumpur summit is the brainchild of Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Tun Mahathir Mohamad.

Other leaders participating in the summit are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Iranian President Hasan Rouhani.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo too was expected to attend the summit, but he has reportedly succumbed to pressure and one of his representatives would now attend the meeting.Although it is too early to say how this initiative fares, the Saudis are already seeing the summit as an attempt to present an alternative to the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The increasingly dysfunctional OIC works under the de-facto leadership of the Saudis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Riyadh Visit Kuala Lumpur Saudi Arabia Malaysia Tayyip Erdogan Joko Widodo Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

17 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

25 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveri ..

2 minutes ago

Motorbikes, three wheelers' sale falls 16.8% in 5 ..

2 minutes ago

Three new judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) tak ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.