UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Punjab Food Authority Mobile Lab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:38 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Punjab food authority mobile lab

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited the state-of-the-art mobile laboratory of the Punjab Food Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited the state-of-the-art mobile laboratory of the Punjab Food Authority.

The mobile lab has the capability to test food adulteration in milk and water on-spot.

Director General Punjab Food Authority briefed the prime minister about the working of mobile labs, PM office media wing in a press release.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Water Mobile Media

Recent Stories

Civil Service reforms set to do away with tedious, ..

3 minutes ago

Dundee&#039;s Al-Maktoum College celebrates conclu ..

11 minutes ago

Court releases verdict on Rana Sanaullah's plea fo ..

3 minutes ago

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja ..

3 minutes ago

Corpse recovered in Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affai ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.