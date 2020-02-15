Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Punjab food authority mobile lab

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited the state-of-the-art mobile laboratory of the Punjab Food Authority

The mobile lab has the capability to test food adulteration in milk and water on-spot.

Director General Punjab Food Authority briefed the prime minister about the working of mobile labs, PM office media wing in a press release.