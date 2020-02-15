Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Punjab Food Authority Mobile Lab
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:38 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited the state-of-the-art mobile laboratory of the Punjab Food Authority
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday visited the state-of-the-art mobile laboratory of the Punjab Food Authority.
The mobile lab has the capability to test food adulteration in milk and water on-spot.
Director General Punjab Food Authority briefed the prime minister about the working of mobile labs, PM office media wing in a press release.