Prime Minister Imran Khan visits quake-hit Mirpur, enquires after well-being of injured in hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities, carried out by AJK Government with the coordination of Pakistan Government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities, carried out by AJK Government with the coordination of Pakistan Government.

He visited Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital to enquired after the well-being of those injured in September 24 earthquake that jolted Mirpur city and adjoining areas.

The Prime Minister went around the hospital and enquired after health of the victims of the catastrophe and expressed sympathies with them besides assuring optimum healthcare facilities for their early recovery.

Imran Khan was accompanied by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI AJK Chapter President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, AJK Minister for Health Dr Najeeb Naqi and other senior officials of the AJK Government.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi, DG Health AJK Dr Sardar Aftab Ahmed, Senior State Health Department officials including Chief Executive and Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr Fida Noor, DHO Dr Fida Hussain, PMA President Dr Raja Ijaz Ahmed and other senior officials apprised the Prime Minister of medical facilities, being provided to quake-hit patients in the hospital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended a presentation at Quaid-i-Azam International sports Stadium, held by National Disaster Management Authority and AJK government.

The PM was briefed, with the helps of charts and maps, about the relief and rescue operations, conducted by the Pakistan and AJK Governments in the quake-affected areas.

He was also apprised about the material losses, caused to thousands of private and public buildings in Mirpur city and adjoining areas.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Pakistan was received at the helipad by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi and senior officials of AJK government and Mirpur Division Administration including Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Mirpur Sardar Gulfraz Khan, SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, DC Tahir Mumtaz Raja, Additional Secretary AJK Masood ur Rehman, SPs including Raja Azhar Iqbal and Raja Akmal Khan, senior MDA Official Mirza Kaleem Jiraal and others.