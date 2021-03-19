Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Swat Expressway; inaugurates three new tunnels

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited state-of the art Swat Expressway where he inaugurated three newly constructed tunnels in it.

Flanked by Federal Minister for Communication and Works Murad Saeed, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Director General Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Maj Gen Kamal Azfar.

DG FWO briefed the PM about salient features of the project and said that the 80 kilometers long expressway has seven interchanges, three tunnels measuring 1266 , 271 and 324 meters long respectively.

Later the PM visited the sites of new constructed tunnels.

Swat expressway is a gift of PTI Government for people of KP especially for entire Malakand Division comprising districts Swat, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Bajaur, Buner and Shangla.

The expressway commenced from Karnal Sher interchange Swabi district on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and concluded at Chakdara in Dir Lower.

Former Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak had performed its ground breaking on August 25, 2016.

The ECNEC had recently approved acquisition of 10,000 kanal land for 81 kilometers long Swat Expressway Phase-II from Chakdara to Fatehpur Madayn to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 37 billion and Rs 20 billion for land cost.

The completion of first phase of Swat Expressway has opened entire Malakand Division for trade, business and tourism besides significantly reduced distance between Peshawar and Swat to nearly two hours and transportation cost.

Before construction of the Swat Expressway, about four hours were consumed to reach Peshawar from Mingora Swat due to narrow Malakand Pass.