ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the development of the country was interlinked with the state's economy and the government was committed to provide all possible facilities to businessmen for conducting profitable activities.While talking to a delegation of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad, he said that a strong partnership between the government and the business community was �critical' for the economy, and thus the development.

"The success of the business community is the success of the country."The PM said that the government wanted to provide a suitable environment to the business community.Khan said that a strategy has been prepared to remove the reservations of business community regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and a committee consisting business figures was being formed to resolve such reservations.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister about their suggestions to bring betterment in the economy and business activities, especially for increasing exports.The delegation appreciated the Prime Minister for meeting business community members on frequent basis.

The delegation appreciated PM Khan for his effective presentation of Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. "The PM presented emotions of the entire nation," it observed.Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Daud, board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Zubair Gillani and other senior officials also attended the meeting.