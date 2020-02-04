UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Vows To Attend Next Kuala Lumpur Summit As 'misconception Of Rift In Muslim World No More'

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:33 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan vows to attend next Kuala Lumpur Summit as 'misconception of rift in Muslim world no more'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he would attend the next Kuala Lumpur Summit as the outcome of previous meet, cleared misconception about it of dividing the Muslim Ummah

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he would attend the next Kuala Lumpur Summit as the outcome of previous meet, cleared misconception about it of dividing the Muslim Ummah.

"Now it is evident that the KL summit was not to divide, but unite the Ummah. So, of course I would come," the prime minister said at a joint press stakeout with his Malaysia counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohammed, at Putrajaya.

The prime minister was responding to a question by a Malaysian journalist in reference to cancellation of his participation at the KL Summit in December 2019, citing reason to avoid rift in Muslim world.

Kuala Lumpur Summit is the initiative of Dr Mahathir Mohammed with an objective to address the challenges, confronting the Muslim countries.

Imran Khan said he was "sad for not attending the summit" which he earlier looked forward to. "Unfortunately, our friends who are very close to Pakistan, felt that somehow the conference was going to divide the Ummah and it was clearly a misconception," he added.

Asked if skipping the KL Summit had an impact on ties with other Muslim states, "No, it did not affect relations with other Muslim countries." Prime Minister Imran Khan said he felt that it was very important for the Muslim countries to educate the western and other non-Muslim countries on misunderstandings about islam and spread the real message of Islam.

He said setting up a joint media among Muslim countries, on which the work was underway, would not only project the positive image of Islam, but would also develop content for the young generation about a great religion.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir said he was committed to collaborate more closely on issues affecting the Muslim Ummah.

He said he also shared with Imran Khan the outcome of Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019.

