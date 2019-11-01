UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Waives Off Passport, 10-day Advance Requisites For Sikh Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan waives off passport, 10-day advance requisites for Sikh pilgrims

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announce to waive off requirement of passport for Sikh and the 10-day advance registration for their pilgrimage to Kartarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announce to waive off requirement of passport for Sikh and the 10-day advance registration for their pilgrimage to Kartarpur.

"For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off two requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister said there would be no fee charged on day of inauguration and on Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birthday.

