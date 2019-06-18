Prime Minister Imran Khan wants reforms in PCB: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted reforms in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by restoring its constitution and restructuring the domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted reforms in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by restoring its constitution and restructuring the domestic cricket.

"Imran Khan had played international cricket for a long time and he was well aware about the matters of the game," he said talking to a private news channel.

He said action should be taken against those responsible for the bad performance in match against India as the whole nation was disappointed on the defeat of Pakistan.

The parliamentary secretary said the body language of Pakistan cricket team was so weak during the match, adding all the players should understand that the sentiments of the entire nation were linked with them.

Expressing the hope he said the team would performance well in the upcoming matches.

Replying to a question, he said the previous governments had neither strived for bringing economical and political stability nor taken steps to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

He said Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Safdar were using pressure tactics to protect their fathers from corruption cases as Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were confined in jail.