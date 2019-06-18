UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wants Reforms In PCB: Parliamentary Secretary For Railways Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:38 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants reforms in PCB: Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted reforms in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by restoring its constitution and restructuring the domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted reforms in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by restoring its constitution and restructuring the domestic cricket.

"Imran Khan had played international cricket for a long time and he was well aware about the matters of the game," he said talking to a private news channel.

He said action should be taken against those responsible for the bad performance in match against India as the whole nation was disappointed on the defeat of Pakistan.

The parliamentary secretary said the body language of Pakistan cricket team was so weak during the match, adding all the players should understand that the sentiments of the entire nation were linked with them.

Expressing the hope he said the team would performance well in the upcoming matches.

Replying to a question, he said the previous governments had neither strived for bringing economical and political stability nor taken steps to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

He said Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Safdar were using pressure tactics to protect their fathers from corruption cases as Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were confined in jail.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Jail Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry planning to quit PTI: Journalist

2 minutes ago

Corruption: A significant majority of Pakistanis ( ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL and LMKT-Operated NIC Peshawar Makes Its Mark ..

14 minutes ago

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

20 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower amid lingering concern ov ..

20 minutes ago

Trump Vows to Begin Mass Deportation of Undocument ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.