Prime Minister Imran Khan Wants To Introduce Reforms In All Institutions: Dr Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to introduce reforms in all institutions: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to introduce reforms in all institutions, and restructuring of the FBR was being done to prune 5 per cent of the black sheep, adding the best way was to introduce automation in the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to introduce reforms in all institutions, and restructuring of the FBR was being done to prune 5 per cent of the black sheep, adding the best way was to introduce automation in the department.

She said technology based mechanism had been introduced by the FBR.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in austerity, adding the austerity drive was led by prime minister himself when he refused to live in the Prime Minister's house.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister did not declare any camp office for himself while the past rulers declared five camp office with a burden of billions of rupees on national economy.

About the government's plans towards wealth creation, she said industrialization was the main focus of the government besides luring back industrialists as many had fled the country due to poor policies of the previous governments, 100 industries were closed down during the previous government while the GDP was imports based which was no good for the country.

She said the government wanted to increase exports while one window operation started under the ease of business to facilitate the industry and foreign investors.

She said 27 inspectors of different departments monitored and regulated the industry in the past, adding the PTI government had created an inspector-less regime for the industry as no inspector would visit any factory to harass businesses.

Dr Firdous said the government was engaging with Bangladesh and Malaysia to learn from their experiences in achieving such high growth rates in industry.

She assured full government support to those who wanted to start new industry or reopen their industrial zones.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan's China visit, she said China was endorsed Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, adding China is going to extend CPEC 2 and had reposed confidence in the policies of the government.

On Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March and sit-in, she said the Kashmiris and the world observed 27th October as Black Day across the world while Fazlur Rehman chose the day for his march against the government, adding the government was looking into the motives behind this protest call.

She said Fazlur Reham's protest call without cause, adding Allama Tahirul Qadri staged a sit-in to raise voice against the Model Killings by the Shehbaz Sharif government while Tehreek-e-Labaik was protesting to safeguard Namoos-e-Risalat.

Dr Firdous said call of Fazlur Rehman was a motiveless, adding he was protesting to ensure the release of those who had been nabbed by the NAB.

More Stories From Pakistan

