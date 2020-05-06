UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Warns Again World About India's Dangerous Agenda Of False Flag Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday rejected the baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across the line of control, saying it was continuation of India's dangerous agenda of a false flag operation targeting Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday rejected the baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across the line of control, saying it was continuation of India's dangerous agenda of a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

"I have been warning the world about India's continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan," he wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister said the indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation was a direct consequence of India's oppression and brutalization against Kashmiris.

"The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks," he stressed.

He urged upon the international community to "must act before India's reckless moves jeopardize peace and security in South Asia".

