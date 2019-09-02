Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of serious threats posed by RSS in India to regional peace

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again reminded the world to realize serious threats posed to the regional peace by a supremacist Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has taken over a nuclear armed country India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again reminded the world to realize serious threats posed to the regional peace by a supremacist Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which has taken over a nuclear armed country India.

Addressing Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston via video call, the prime minister said the whole India was under the control of this extremist ideology, threatening the very fabric of Indian society, as all minorities were being systematically targeted.

He referred to recent development in Assam in which 1.9 minorities including Muslims were being stripped of their nationality.

After Kasmiri Muslims, Christians were forcibly converted to Hinduism, churches were attacked and the Sikh community soon to face such scenario.

The prime minister once again made the international community to realize its responsibility in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said the dispute had put the two nuclear armed countries face to face with each other after Indian government's unilateral and illegal action in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was requested to play its role, besides he would raise the issue at the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York.

The Indian government clamped curfew in the IOJ&K, which entered into 26th day to suppress the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and self determination as mandated by UNSC resolutions.

"There is complete communication shut down, media blackout whereas people are picked up forcibly. Around 8,000 were in prisons and about 4,000 were taken out of the valley. Kashmiri leadership was arrested and even Indian opposition leaders were barred from entering the occupied Kashmir," he added.

The prime minister said India might resort to any misadventure like February episode for diverting world attention from its gross human rights abuses in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister reiterated that in case of any aggression, India would be given a befitting response.

About Islam and misconceptions leading to Islamophobia, the prime minister said there was only one Islam and it was unfortunate to link any religion with terrorism. The man on streets in the West should be sensitized to differentiate the religion from individual acts.

He noted with regret that after 9/11, every Muslim in West was suspected and the term Islamic terrorism created Islamophobia.

"Terrorism has nothing to do with religion," he added and urged upon the West to realize Muslims' sentiments they attached with their Holy Prophet ( Peace be upon Him) and other holy Prophets.

The prime minister noted that Islamophobia had led to attacks on Muslims in Europe including the mosque attack in Christchurch.

He urged the ISNA members to use their platform and accelerate their efforts to remove misconceptions in the Western world about Islam and the Muslims.