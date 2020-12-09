UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Welcomes Joe Biden's Like-minded Intent To Target Dirty Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes Joe Biden's like-minded intent to target dirty money

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed the US President elect Joe Biden's declared intent of a policy to target dirty money an initiative matching former's vision and key focus of decades-long political struggle

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed the US President elect Joe Biden's declared intent of a policy to target dirty money an initiative matching former's vision and key focus of decades-long political struggle.

"I welcome US President elect Biden's declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money," the prime minister tweeted sharing a media report saying, "Joe Biden is expected to make a crackdown on illicit finance both at home in the United States and abroad a centerpiece of his administration." As per an article published in US-based Foreign Policy magazine, Biden, as vice president, had also spearheaded Obama administration's fight against corruption and kleptocracy which he also echoed in his article published in another publication this spring.

"I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after�illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies," Biden had said in his write up in published in Foreign Affairs magazine.

Endorsing the US president elect's viewpoint, Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that the developing countries were being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Barack Obama Lead United States Money Media From

Recent Stories

Treat for sports lovers this week with 22 events t ..

10 minutes ago

Motorcyclists' negligence causing road accidents: ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets cheered by fresh hopes for US stimul ..

5 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan provides tea, facemasks to opposit ..

13 minutes ago

Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for city

13 minutes ago

Rs 50 mln funds released for MNSUA uplift project

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.