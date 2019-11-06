UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Welcomes Landmark Riyadh Agreement On Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes landmark Riyadh Agreement on Yemen

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed the conclusion of landmark Riyadh Agreement, terming it a "crucial" and "important" step forward towards a political solution and durable peace and security in Yemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed the conclusion of landmark Riyadh Agreement, terming it a "crucial" and "important" step forward towards a political solution and durable peace and security in Yemen.

"Pakistan welcomes the conclusion of the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE Government," he said in a tweet.

"We believe it is a crucial and important step forward towards a political solution and durable peace & security in Yemen," the prime minister added.

