Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes release of two professors kept hostage in Kabul since 2016

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed the release of two professors kept hostage in Afghanistan since 2016.

"Pakistan welcomes release of professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks in Afghanistan," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister appreciated the steps taken by all stakeholders involved to make it possible.

"As part of the international community working to bring peace and end the suffering of the Afghan people, Pakistan has fully supported and facilitated this release as part of its policy of supporting initiatives for a negotiated political settlement of the Afghan conflict.

," he said.

The prime minister expressed hope that this step would give a boost to confidence of all parties involved to re-engage in the peace process. "Pakistan remains committed to facilitating this peace process," he added.

Australian Timothy Weeks, 50 and Kevin King, 63, an American,were released in southern Zabul province, ending their more thanthree years in captivity.

