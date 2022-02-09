Resultantly each household of the Faisalabad division will be able to avail Universal Health Coverage of up to Rs 1 Million per year

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th February, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for the citizens of Faisalabad today. Resultantly each household of the Faisalabad division will be able to avail Universal Health Coverage of up to Rs 1 Million per year.

The facility encompasses treatment of cancer, kidney transplantation, chronic diseases, thalassemia, complications of diabetes, heart disease, nervous system surgery, organ failure and treatment in case of accidents.

Under the Prime Minister's Welfare State Vision and Universal Health Insurance Program, Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card aims at providing free health care of up to Rs 1 Million per family per year to all permanent residents of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Thar Parkar, Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention that this facility has already been provided to the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the strategy has been finalized to roll out Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in the whole of Punjab by March 2022.

Every day thousands of patients in these provinces/regions are benefiting from the health card facility, and are extremely satisfied and grateful. The beneficiaries state that before provision of Sehat Card, they had to either take a loan or sell some asset to access better healthcare. But with the provision of Universal Health Coverage, they can now avail free treatment even in the best private hospitals.