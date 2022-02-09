UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Will Launch Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card For The Citizens Of Faisalabad Today

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 12:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for the citizens of Faisalabad today

Resultantly each household of the Faisalabad division will be able to avail Universal Health Coverage of up to Rs 1 Million per year

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th February, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for the citizens of Faisalabad today. Resultantly each household of the Faisalabad division will be able to avail Universal Health Coverage of up to Rs 1 Million per year.
The facility encompasses treatment of cancer, kidney transplantation, chronic diseases, thalassemia, complications of diabetes, heart disease, nervous system surgery, organ failure and treatment in case of accidents.

Under the Prime Minister's Welfare State Vision and Universal Health Insurance Program, Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card aims at providing free health care of up to Rs 1 Million per family per year to all permanent residents of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Thar Parkar, Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention that this facility has already been provided to the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the strategy has been finalized to roll out Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in the whole of Punjab by March 2022.

Every day thousands of patients in these provinces/regions are benefiting from the health card facility, and are extremely satisfied and grateful. The beneficiaries state that before provision of Sehat Card, they had to either take a loan or sell some asset to access better healthcare. But with the provision of Universal Health Coverage, they can now avail free treatment even in the best private hospitals.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Loan Faisalabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Naya Pakistan Thar Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Cancer Family All From Best Million

Recent Stories

He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan ..

He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan Cotton Board at every forum fo ..

15 minutes ago
 Snowboard great White survives Beijing qualifying ..

Snowboard great White survives Beijing qualifying scare

4 minutes ago
 Legal hitch delays Olympic team skating medals

Legal hitch delays Olympic team skating medals

4 minutes ago
 Police arrests six employees of mining company aft ..

Police arrests six employees of mining company after cancellation of interim bai ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for a 'sharp focus' on combating g ..

Pakistan calls for a 'sharp focus' on combating growing Islamophobia

23 minutes ago
 Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>