UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Will Visit Davos Next Month To Attend World Economic Forum

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Davos next month to attend World Economic Forum

As part of austerity measures, Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming three-day visit to Davos next month to attend the World Economic Forum will cost only 68,000 dollars as compared to millions of dollars spend by the former rulers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) As part of austerity measures, Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming three-day visit to Davos next month to attend the World Economic Forum will cost only 68,000 Dollars as compared to millions of dollars spend by the former rulers.The saving is part of the prime minister's ongoing robust drive in which he has directed to minimize the expenditures.

The visits of former prime ministers to Davos including Nawaz Sharif costed 762,000, dollars, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 561,000 dollars and Yousuf Raza Gilani 459,000 dollars respectively to the national exchequer.The Prime Minister, during his visit of the US had also set precedent by slashing the expenditures, thus saving huge amount during his stay there.Imran Khan's total expenses incurred on New York visit during September 2019 stood around 162,578 dollars only.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Visit New York September 2019 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

50 additional jobs eyed for UAE Nationals at Etiha ..

1 minute ago

Five member gang of street criminals busted

4 minutes ago

Higher education sector playing effective role for ..

4 minutes ago

Over 300 People Evacuated From Supermarket in Fran ..

4 minutes ago

Light rain,thunderstorm likely at isolated places: ..

4 minutes ago

Manpower export to Saudi Arabia goes up by 191 % i ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.