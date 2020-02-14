UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Woos Turkish Investors Assuring All-out Facilitation

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday wooed the Turkish business community to explore trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan's multiple sectors, assuring his business-friendly government's all-out support in their ventures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday wooed the Turkish business community to explore trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan's multiple sectors, assuring his business-friendly government's all-out support in their ventures.

Addressing the Pakistan Turkey Business and Investment Forum held here during the ongoing visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister said his government could do anything to improve trade relations with Turkey.

The event was also attended by the Turkish president, Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, federal cabinet members and top businessmen from both the countries.

He said Pakistan would like Turkish investment in the tourism sector to learn the best experiences for implementing in the country supported by a well-developed infrastructure, which it was lacking.

He said Pakistan had been enlisted among the top tourist destinations by a United States magazine.

The prime minister said Turkey could also extend cooperation in information technology, mining and agriculture sectors. Pakistan had huge mining potential with most of it being untapped, while Turkey had vast experience in the sector.

He assured the Turkish investors that his government, the most business friendly one in Pakistan's history, would be extending full facilitation to them. Moreover, Pakistan had also jumped by 28 points in the World Bank's index of ease of doing business. Constantly, the government was trying, for ease of the businessmen, to reduce the regulations which came their way.

The prime minister said he looked forward the interaction between the Turkish and Pakistani business communities. He desired the business community to take the lead as the political leadership was much closer than the business community of the two countries so far and urged the businessmen to take benefit of closer political relationship.

