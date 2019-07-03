Prime Minister Imran Khangives task to governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar to fail opposition protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a task to governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar for making contacts with businessmen and other organizations in order to stop them from joining opposition protest.

PM also directed governor Punjab to take immediate measures for the resolution of their problems during meeting with businessmen.Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed him to hold meetings with all important personalities belonging to all fields of life and directed him to take them into confidence.Now Chaudhry Sarwar while remaining neutral will gather all party leaders to thwart the protest of opposition .