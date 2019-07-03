UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khangives Task To Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar To Fail Opposition Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khangives task to governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar to fail opposition protest

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a task to governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar for making contacts with businessmen and other organizations in order to stop them from joining opposition protest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a task to governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar for making contacts with businessmen and other organizations in order to stop them from joining opposition protest.

PM also directed governor Punjab to take immediate measures for the resolution of their problems during meeting with businessmen.Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed him to hold meetings with all important personalities belonging to all fields of life and directed him to take them into confidence.Now Chaudhry Sarwar while remaining neutral will gather all party leaders to thwart the protest of opposition .

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Protest Governor Punjab All From Opposition

Recent Stories

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

50 seconds ago

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

12 minutes ago

High prevalence of obesity, diabetes in UAE&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

26 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

26 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.