MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to provide chickens to people in rural areas to boost the local poultry industry, the Livestock Department Mansehra launched the 'Backyard Poultry Initiative' here on Friday.

Talking to media, Director Livestock Mansehra Dr. Ilyas said we would provide six chicken including five female and one male to every family worth 1050 rupees which is half of the market price and would provide a total number of 50000 female and 5000 male chicken to the people of Mansehra.

He further said that the project is designed to provide pre-vaccinated 'high laying chickens. The program is one of the government's steps for provision of protein and other food nutrients to malnourished population.

Dr, Ilyas stated that the chicken is only for egg production and breeding purpose and all the owners would have to pledge that neither they would slaughter nor will sell these chicken as our teams would also inspect the forms under PM Backyard Poultry Initiative program.

The Director Livestock Manshera disclosed that after poultry initiative program to cater to the needs of people with regard to meat, we would also start cattle provision to the farmers and register their farm houses while the price of per calf would be 4000 rupees and the government would also pay to the farm house owners.