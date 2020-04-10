UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan's COVID-19 Relief Fund A Big Initiative: WCOP

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:25 PM

World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of COVID-19 pandemic relief Fund 2020 to support the lock down affected people specially the poor in the country

Talking to APP, Executive Director of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) (UK), Arif Anis Malik said in his view the prime minister's announcement in this regard was a big initiative.

"That is a great opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to help their motherland and contribute in the campaign", he remarked.

Arif Anis Malik said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource development (OP&HRD) would launch the website next week to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to donate in the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, set up recently to support the lockdown affected people in Pakistan.

"The website covid.ophrd.gov.pk will be launched to help Pakistani expatriates transfer donations to the PM COVID-19 pandemic relief fund", he said.

He expressed the hope that millions of expatriates would contribute in the fund and help their motherland (Pakistan) tomeet the challenges of Corona virus pandemic in the country.

