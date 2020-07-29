UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Debt Relief Initiative Highlighted At International Webinar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran khan's debt relief initiative highlighted at international webinar

Pakistan' Prime Minister Imran Khan's debt relief initiative was designed to provide adequate fiscal space for the developing countries to manage and recover from the grave crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic, Ambassador Munir Akram said Tuesday, while speaking at a webinar in which noted international experts took part

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan' Prime Minister Imran Khan's debt relief initiative was designed to provide adequate fiscal space for the developing countries to manage and recover from the grave crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic, Ambassador Munir Akram said Tuesday, while speaking at a webinar in which noted international experts took part.

Ambassador Akram was participating in the online discussion on "Sovereign Debt: Emerging Issues and Challenges" in his capacity as the President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and co-chairman of the group on debt relief.

The webinar was convened by the Intergovernmental Group of 24 on international monetary affairs and development, which was established in 1971 as a chapter of the Group of 77 (developing countries) to coordinate the positions of developing countries on development finance issues.

Launching his initiative in April, Prime Minister Imran khan urged international stakeholders for urgent debt relief for developing countries so they can deal more effectively with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, In his remarks, Ambassador Akram said, "In the group that we have convened following the Prime Minister of Pakistan's debt proposal and the UN Secretary General's initiative on financing, the debt group is considering four areas: the G-20's debt suspension initiative; debt restructuring for Middle income countries; alternatives to debt relief and restructuring, and reform of the financial architecture.

he said (The G-20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.) While welcoming the G-20's debt suspension initiative, the ambassador identified four issues: why all eligible countries haven't applied for the debt suspension? Secondly, the period of the debt suspension , which depends on how long the COVID crisis lasts. Third, expansion of the coverage to include middle income countries in debt distress, and fourth, participation of private sector creditors which holds the largest part of the developing countries' debt.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of securing participation of private creditors in the debt suspension, which was extensively discussed by the experts in the webinar, and of multilateral development banks. He also highlighted the option of reallocation of Special Drawing Rights or creation of new SDRs by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"I believe the contributions that have been made at the forum today are extremely valuable and we would be looking forward to further such contributions as we go forward in trying to put together many of our options for financing and debt, he added.

he webinar included renowned scholars and officials from multilateral international organizations, including the IMF and the World Bank.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Prime Minister World Bank United Nations European Union Bank April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

46 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

46 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

India ends night curfew

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.