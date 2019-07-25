(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United State (US) remained very successful and his efforts for peace in region were recognized at diplomatic level, said Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan 's visit to the United State (US) remained very successful and his efforts for peace in region were recognized at diplomatic level, said Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed on Thursday.

Talking to the media and delegations here, he said that US President Donald Trump's meeting with PM Imran Khan would help restore peace in the region and strengthen bilateral relations.

The US president's offer of arbitration regarding Indo-Pak disputes would also be helpful to resolve the matters between the two countries, he added.

Foreign investments were also pouring in the country and Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government's popularity increasing with each passing day, he added.