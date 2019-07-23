UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan's Engagements In Washington Get Wide Coverage In US Media

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:41 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan's engagements in Washington get wide coverage in US media

The American print and electronic media is giving extensive coverage to Prime Minister Imran Khan activities in Washington amid warming Pakistan-US relations

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The American print and electronic media is giving extensive coverage to Prime Minister Imran Khan activities in Washington amid warming Pakistan-US relations.

The White House meeting between the Pakistani leader and President Donald Trump on Tuesday received front page coverage that highlighted Islamabad's role in facilitating the talks between the United States and the Taliban aimed ending the 19-year-old conflict. The coverage was in sharp contrast to the regular negative reporting of Pakistan in the past months that depicted the country as allowing safe havens for militants.

Some papers also made a reference to the huge gathering of Pakistani-Americans the prime minister addressed in Capital Arena, underlining his popularity among his countrymen.

Today's papers ran headlines like 'Trump, Pakistan's Khan Discuss Way Out of Afghanistan War,' 'Trump Seeks Pakistan's Help to End Long Afghanistan War', and television reports also gave wide coverage to the White House parleys.

The Prime Minister also gave interviews to American media outlets in order to communicate directly with the American people about Pakistan's stand on various issues.

