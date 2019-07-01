(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq Monday appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies for enhancing volume of exports said that prevailing bleak economic conditionof the country could be improved by the joint efforts of the public and theprivate sectors.Addressing at a board of directors' meeting held here today, Mian Kashifsaid Prime Minister Imran Khan's pledge of cut spending, sweeping reformsand austerity measures clearly indicating that the PTI incumbent governmentis taking effective steps on all fronts and multi-pronged economic visionto enhance volume of export besides creating business friendly environmentfor foreign investment.

He said during their interactions with Advisors to Prime Minister onFinance and Commerce Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razak Dawood assuredthat all obstacles faced by the business community would be nullified.

Hesaid that a better economic team, coordination among ministries, wise andquick decisions to deal effectively with the looming economic crisis couldbail the country out of the present complex position.He said that Imran Khan's vision to boost export by giving all due supportto business community is on one hand a very optimistic aspect and on theother hand, he expected that the PTI government put ban on the import ofluxurious items including furniture.