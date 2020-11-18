(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Industrialists, traders and exporters have welcomed the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PTI government has put the economy on right track by taking positive steps.

Talking to APP after attending a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javed said that energy package, timely refunds and other facilities had solved most of the problems of business community.

He said that many industrial units were working with 100 percent capacity while some export units were planning to start third shift but they were facing shortage of workers.

He said that local parliamentarians always projected their problems at the highest forum and helped them resolve their genuine issues.

He urged to construct a road linking both motorways through Jaranwala and M-III industrial estate. Sitiana-Jhamra and Jaranwala Road should also be built on priority basis, he added.

Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Muhammad Ahmed said that value-added exports were increasing due to government initiatives.

He also lauded the PM's initiatives and said that due to these steps, the exports would increase from Rs13 billion to Rs 21 billion Dollars by next year.