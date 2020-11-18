UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Policies Welcomed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies welcomed

Industrialists, traders and exporters have welcomed the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PTI government has put the economy on right track by taking positive steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Industrialists, traders and exporters have welcomed the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PTI government has put the economy on right track by taking positive steps.

Talking to APP after attending a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javed said that energy package, timely refunds and other facilities had solved most of the problems of business community.

He said that many industrial units were working with 100 percent capacity while some export units were planning to start third shift but they were facing shortage of workers.

He said that local parliamentarians always projected their problems at the highest forum and helped them resolve their genuine issues.

He urged to construct a road linking both motorways through Jaranwala and M-III industrial estate. Sitiana-Jhamra and Jaranwala Road should also be built on priority basis, he added.

Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Muhammad Ahmed said that value-added exports were increasing due to government initiatives.

He also lauded the PM's initiatives and said that due to these steps, the exports would increase from Rs13 billion to Rs 21 billion Dollars by next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Business Road Jaranwala Chamber Commerce Textile From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Greek PM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek Prime Minister attend ann ..

22 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Prime Minister

37 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2 ..

37 minutes ago

Corbyn Will Not Be Re-admitted as UK Labour Parlia ..

57 seconds ago

Transport Deptt revises fare in wake of recent dec ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.