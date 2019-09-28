Appreciating, Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark speech at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, Kashmir leaders Saturday said Imran Khan has effectively projected the Kashmir cause at world biggest forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Appreciating, Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark speech at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, Kashmir leaders Saturday said Imran Khan has effectively projected the Kashmir cause at world biggest forum.

In a statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Chapter said Imran Khan has made a history by raising the most pressing issues and challenges faced by the world today.

Terming it as a historic attempt to break the global silence over Kashmir the PTI President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said after a long time, the Kashmir case was pleaded and presented before the highest body with full courage and conviction.

"Besides exposing Indian brutalities the Prime Minister in his speech, also shook the conscience of international institutions, which have unfortunately chosen to stay silent on the Kashmiris' sufferings", Barrister Sultan said adding that Imran Khan has emerged as a global leader by raising the most pressing issues like blasphemy and Islamophobia.� The party's senior vice president, Chaudhry Zafar Anwar said Kashmiris have found a genuine and strong leader who has successfully diverted the world attention towards the simmering situation in held Kashmir.

Describing Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech as comprehensive and historic, the PTI General Secretary Raja Musadiq Khan said, "This is for the first time that a Pakistani leader had addressed the West in their own language and dialect and convinced them to take a stand on Kashmir". "This is the reason that everyone including the United States condemn India", Khan said adding that it was a huge achievement.

"The Prime Minister's speech has generated a new wave of optimism amongst Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control that there is a leader who can raise their voice without compromising his ideals", these views were expressed by Raja Mansoor Khan, Additional General Secretary, PTI Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister's hour-long maiden speech at the UN General Assembly session has evoked widespread approval and gratitude from Kashmiri diaspora community leaders living in Europe and the United States of America.

Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan, the Executive Director of Kashmir Scandinavian Council expressed satisfaction over the Prime Minister's speech and said PM's landmark speech has opened up new avenues and opportunities besides paving a way for Kashmiri diaspora community to present Kashmir case more effectively.

Meanwhile, prominent Kashmiri leader, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, while talking to PTI Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud, said nearly 30,000 US citizens during a protest in front of the UN headquarter in New York have demanded withdrawal of troops from both sides of the divide.

"The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of Indian occupation forces from Kashmir so that people could decide and determine their political future according to their own will", Dr. Fai said.

Raja Muzaffar, the central leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, praised the Prime Minister's speech from the United States on his social media account, calling it a voice of Kashmiris.

Commenting on the development the PTI Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud said, "Prime Minister's speech at the world's highest forum had boosted up the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC.

Kashmiris have been encouraged and they are determined to continue the freedom movement at the political and diplomatic level".

"Our gratitude is due to PM Khan for going extra miles to sensitize international community about the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir due to prolonged curfew andlock-down in the area", Mahmud said adding that IK's extensive diplomatic outreach and efforts have started shaking the conscience of world powers.