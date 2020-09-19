Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan unmatched credibility allowed him to take tough decisions that no one else could. In a statement issued by Federal Minister on social media networking site, he said, "a question came up during a discussion: What is the one thing that separates PM Imran Khan politically from the rest?", adding that "Answer

In a statement issued by Federal Minister on social media networking site, he said, "a question came up during a discussion: What is the one thing that separates PM Imran Khan politically from the rest?", adding that "Answer: His unmatched credibility allows him to take tough decisions that no one else could or can."He said that what makes him a leader matched by none? "Two leadership qualities that separate PM Imran Khan from everyone else: one- His amazing ability to turn crises into opportunities.

Second- His sheer strength of "faith" to not give up & push forward", he said adding, "ultimately, under him Pakistan will rise to its true potential. Don't have any doubts. Because when others set up sugar mills, he built SKMCH and they built personal empires, he raised."Ali Zaidi said, "they bought property from looted wealth, PM Imran Khan planted trees for future generations," adding that therefore, over the years he has clearly defined the difference between material and moral beings.