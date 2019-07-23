(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful US visit would not only help Pakistan boost investors' confidence but would also explore new avenues for bilateral trade.

Talking to a private news channel, Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said, Pakistan was pursuing a very balanced diplomacy and it wanted bilateral ties with US based on equality and respect.

He added, United States could facilitate Pakistan to strengthen its economy, adding, the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties between two countries.

Gill said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States would be fruitful as it would cover the communication gap between two countries, adding, it was a good development that there was a change in Pakistan's foreign policy and it was based on multilateral relations.

Spokesman said the meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump would have a positive effect on the situation in the region.

While criticizing PML-N and PPP governments, he said the leaderships of both the parties were involved in massive corruption and money laundering, adding past rulers destroyed institutions to hide their corruption.

He said there would be no compromise on process of accountability.