Prime Minister Imran Khanto formally launch 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch the Kamyab Jawan Programme next month aimed at providing employment and business opportunities to the youth across the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Thursday here at the PM Office, where he was briefed about the Kamyab Jawan Programme and its projects relating to education, skill training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

The prime minister said youth in the country had immense potential who proved their mettle in all field whenever given right opportunity and proper platform.

He expressed confidence that Kamyab Jawan Programme - meaning successful youth, would not only secure employment opportunities, but also prove progress of small and medium enterprises.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman for Kamyab Jawan Programme, which will provide loans worth Rs100 billion to youth during five years.

The prime minister was apprised that in first phase, the framework of National Youth Development Strategic Road map had been completed and also National Youth Council had been set up.

The prime minister was told that a portal would record all credible data of the youth benefiting from the programme.

Under the six flagship initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan programme, the 'Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme' will provide subsidised business loans to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector.

The 'Skill for All Programme' will impart technical and vocational training to 150,000 youth, both in conventional and high-end technological trades.

The 'Startup Pakistan Programme' will train potential young entrepreneurs to help them conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms.

The 'Green Youth Movement' will provide small grants to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises.

The 'Internship Programme' will be for undergraduate and postgraduate students to facilitate them in active participation in the private sector.

The 'Jawan Markaz', a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at the grassroots level, will not only provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities but also provide them with career counseling, mentoring and access to a host of digital services.