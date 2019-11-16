Prime Minister Imran made tree plantation part of national agenda: Chief Minister advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Asif Mahmood paid visit here Saturday and took briefing over the ongoing development projects of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) from the local authorities.

Presiding over a meeting, he said none other but Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced tree plantation drives as part of his agenda throughout the country.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar wanted to make PHA an independent authority for which the department's officials had to work differently and in an organised way.

He asked the PHA authority to promote its business activities in order to improve its recovery target.

He said it was need of the hour that beauty of the city was improved.

PHA Chairman Ejaz Jangua said they were working hard to provide recreational facilities in the city.

He said over 500 full-grown trees had been planted in the city, and 300 uniform jackets were distributed among the PHA workers, adding different intersections were being decorated under public-private partnership.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on the occasion that work on improving routes of the city had begun already, with all out efforts to improve condition of local parks. He said the PHA was given one per cent share from all development works, initiated in the city to make it financially independent.

ADC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Chairman PTDC Dr Sohail Cheema, MD Tourism Muhammad Tanveer, AC Khawaja Umair, Director Admin PHA Mushtaq Khan and other officials concerned were also present.