Prime Minister Imran Raised Kashmir Issue Effectively: Zartaj Gul

Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:06 PM

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Friday that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising the most complicated Kashmir issue at international level effectively

She was talking to the media after attending a function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

She said that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had projected the Kashmir issue at international level and due to which, the international community was not only supporting the right of self-determination but many of them were condemning the fascist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that he had only enjoyed the privileges of Chairman Kashmir Committee but did nothing for the oppressed people who had been facing brutalities at the hand of Inadian forces for last 70 years.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the UN General Assembly would be a starting point while more steps would be taken to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the real strength of Islamic Ummah as he in collaboration with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahatir Bin Mohammad had decided to start an Islamic tv channel to negate the false propaganda of islam phobia.

Zartaj Gul rejected the exaggerated statistics of loan taken by the PTI government and clarified that maximum loans were taken to repay the installments of loans taken by previous governments.

To a question, she said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had realized the true motives of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and hence they were maintaining a safe distance from his March against the government.

She claimed that the PTI government was making best efforts to steer out the country from crises.

She said that people had recognized the true face of corrupt rulers and voted PTI to power.

