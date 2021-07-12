UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Raises Voice For Palestinians Effectively: Ali Muhammad Khan

Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:23 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Ali Khan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively advocated and raised a voice for the people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Ali Khan Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively advocated and raised a voice for the people of Palestine.

"In the Muslim world, only two leaders Pakistan's Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had effectively raised the voice for the people of Palestine," he said while responding to a motion moved by Mushtaq Ahmed to discuss the issue of keeping Pakistan in the gray list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He said Pakistan had made sufficient progress on the FATF's previous action plan, as it implemented on 26 points out of 27.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview had asked "absolutely not" when asked for giving air bases to the United States.

Responding to another motion about steps being taken by the government for the release of Dr Aafia Siddique, he said, the government was in constant contact with Dr Aafia. "Our consular in the US is constantly meeting with Dr Aafia Saddique." He said that her health condition was good and rumors about her bad health had no reality.

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Palestine Progress United States Muhammad Ali Tayyip Erdogan Financial Action Task Force Muslim Government

