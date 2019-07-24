Prime Minister Imran receives unprecedented respect by US authorities: Advisor

Advisor to Prime Minister on Environment and Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan won the hearts of the people by safe-guarding Pakistan's interests and promoting its soft image during his meeting with US President Donald Trump

The unprecedented respect and honour was given to Prime Minister Imran Khan by the US authorities during his visit to White House, which was an ample example of his courageous leadership qualities, he said.

Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to media persons here.

Malik saifur Rehman, Malik Taj, Mushtaq Mir, Mehmood Khan, Ehsan Shoaib and Dr Javed were also present on the occasion.

The Advisor said it is for the first time in the history that any Pakistani Prime Minister has addressed a huge public gathering in US which is manifestation of Imran Khan's love for overseas Pakistanis.