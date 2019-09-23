Prime Minister Imran to effectively take up Kashmir cause in UN assembly: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would effectively present Kashmir cause in United Nations' general assembly on September 27

The Premier would sensitize the world community about risks of war between two nuclear states Pakistan and India over Kashmir issue and its' repercussions on the world.

Addressing a ceremony at Shangla Press Club Alpuri, he said PM Imran Khan took all friendly states on board on Kashmir issue before going to UN assembly and said that his diplomatic contacts would yield results in UN assembly session.

He said the way the PM Imran Khan took up the Kashmir issue made the world realized that Pakistan's stance on Kashmir was right.

Shaukat warned the blunder committed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moodi in Kashmir case would ultimately make parts of India.

Meanwhile, the Minister criticizing JUIF leader Maulana Fazl Rehman said that he should have to carry out rally for Kashmir cause as he had remained chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir for several times.

He deplored that Maulana Fazl was deceiving the innocent children of Madrassa in the name of religion to achieve his own political motives and provoking them against the government.

Shaukat said that corrupt leaders took the country at the verge of economic collapse by committing corruption and looting public money, adding that PPP took 6,000 Dollar foreign loans in 2008 to 15,000 dollar and PMLN further borrowed 15,000 dollar foreign loans that made the national institutions including Railways, PIA, Sui Gas and others bankrupt.

The Minister said that PTI government soon after coming to power cut the expenses of President and Prime Minister Houses as part of austerity measures.

He said the PM did not only improve the country's image abroad but also put it on path of prosperity and development, adding that work in Rashakai and Hattar Industrial zones and housing schemes under CPEC would soon be started.

He said that CPEC was game changer project that would usher a new era of prosperity and development. The PM has constituted a committee to finalize net hydel profit that would be utilized in public welfare, he added.

The minister said that tribal districts would soon be brought at par with other developed areas of the country, adding that Shangla would also be made a developed area of KP as a number of development projects were under process there.