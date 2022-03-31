Prime Minister Imran to never compromise on independent foreign policy: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a brave leader and would never compromise on national interests and the independent foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a brave leader and would never compromise on national interests and the independent foreign policy.

Talking to media persons outside the parliament, he regretted that foreign players were now using the opposition parties to pitch up against the democratically elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to achieve their nefarious designs.

"Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq had become part of conspiracy against the democratic elected government of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the direction of foregoing powers," he added.

Farrukh claimed that around Rs 15 billion had been used for horse-trading and making the no-confidence successful under the regime change conspiracy.

It was the uprightness of the PM that despite having all the government resources had not used money to safe his government.

The minister said the whole nation stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, "the people of Pakistan will thwart the conspiracy hatched against the country.

" To a question he said, it was unfortunate that opposition members had refused to attend the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security called on their demand.

He said the opposition leaders claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had crafted a fake story on the threat letter.

"But, when the parliament committee meeting was convened (to share with them the content of the letter) on the demand of opposition leaders, they ran away" he added.

He said now it was not the issue of 172 votes in the National Assembly, but to to overthrow the elected government under an international plot.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid an independent foreign policy," he said, adding those who allowed drone attacks on Pakistan's soil and worked under foreign masters' command were now leading a no-confidence motion.