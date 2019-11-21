Prime Minister Imran upright, open-minded person: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was upright and open-mind person

Addressing oath-taking ceremony of Youth Parliament cabinet members from Sindh at the Governor House, he said it was a pleasure that there was a platform like the Youth Parliament which was grooming the leaders for the future.

The Governor said : "I hope that you people would not repeat the mistakes and shortcomings of the politicians of the past because you had regular training and you had taken the oath of loyalty to the Constitution of Pakistan and the service to the nation." "Whatever position you attained or profession you chose that oath would remain a part of your life" , he added.

Imran Ismail felicitated the Cabinet Members on their elections.

"You had a chance of elections at a young age. Election is the foundation of democracy. It gives you the skills to understand." The Governor said, "I am very pleased to know that Youth Parliament after working successfully at the country and provincial levels and coordinators at the city and provincial levels had been appointed in 75 districts of the country which would work on implementation of SDGs." He said that he was happy to know that the Youth Parliament had established its chapters in educational institutions of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail appreciated the efforts of Rizwan Jafar who founded the Youth Parliament in 2005.

MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman, Shahzad Qureshi, Mehtabuddin Chawla and founder of Youth Parliament Rizwan Jafar were also present on the occasion.