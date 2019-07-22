Prime Minister Imran US visit to help protect national interests : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan's current visit to the United States of America (USA) was to protect the interests of Pakistan and not to procure any aid for the country, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said here on Monday

The prime minister is taking the country to new heights on international level with main focus to project its contribution to the cause of peace in the region and its impact on the entire globe, she said speaking at Karachi Press Club.

About the scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President, Donald Trump, she said misconception about Pakistan would be rectified and attempts to isolate Pakistan by its enemies would be quashed.

The mega event in Washington DC held last night, attended by huge number of Pakistani diaspora also reflect the confidence of the expatriates on Prime Minister, Imran Khan, she said.

The role of US based Pakistanis in bringing closer the relationship between Pakistan and USA could not be ignored, said Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reiterating that as representatives and the custodian of the interest of 22 million Pakistanis Imran Khan enjoyed trust of the masses.

Sacrifice rendered by 75,000 Pakistanis in the war against terrorism had to be duly highlighted and ought to be recognized by the world community, she said.

Firdous regretted that certain immature political opponents were trying to dent the cause of Pakistan without realizing that the entire nation must emerge as a single entity for the protection of national interests.

"If they are so keen to do politics they must do it within the country and not on foreign lands." she added.

Firdous at the very onset of her talk said recent mishap during a talk show at a local channel leading to manhandling of KPC president by a PTI member was although an individual act, yet she along with senior PTI leaders including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, apologized to the journalist community.

" Since assuming my fresh responsibilities I have also held a series of meetings with the journalist bodies and other stakeholders to help address the issue of lay-offs, non payment of salaries and pending payment of dues," she said.

The PTI government was said to be in process to extend legal cover to the protection of the rights of the journalists and other media workers.

About the PTI's growing popularity, she said winning seats during the polls held in FATA the other day reflected that the party under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed public support.

Emphasizing that polls in FATA were held in an absolutely free and fair manner, she said polls to be held in Ghotki were being turned highly controversial.