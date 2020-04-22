Prime Minister Imran wants to maintain balance in health of people and economic activities: Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to maintain balance in health of people and economic activities, several steps were announced to provide relief to commonman during lockdown, ensuring people do not die of hunger.

He said this while speaking in a meeting with the 25-member delegation of leading industrialists and businessmen at the Governor's House here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Governor said it was a difficult time and we would have to face it together because the war against coronavirus was the war of every Pakistani and we could only win it as a united nation.

The delegation was led by renowned industrialist S.M.Munir while Omar Rehan, Ikram Rajput, Malik Khuda Bakhsh and others were included in the delegation.

During the meeting, the situation of coronavirus, impact of industrial production due to lockdown, SOPs given to open factories, problems faced by employees and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The governor said that due to the lockdown, the difficulties of the working people, especially on the daily wagers, had increased while the closure of factories was also affecting the working class.

Imran Ismail said that he was aware of the difficulties of the industrialists, that was why export activities had been allowed for many industries, and the State Bank was also giving loans on easy terms for industries and businesses.

He said that the problem of industrialists' refund was also being solved.

The members of the delegation said that they were ready to cooperate with the government at all times, but their problems also needed to be resolved so as to ensure the availability of employment opportunities along with industrial production.