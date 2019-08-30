Prime Minister Imran would not go back on Kashmir issue: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said that Imran Khan would not go back on his principled stand on the Kashmir issue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Friday said that Imran Khan would not go back on his principled stand on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a rally organised to express solidarity with Kashmiri people at Kutchery Chowk here, he said that the prime minister could sacrifice his life but would not compromise on the Kashmir issue. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government would make all-out efforts for the Kashmir cause.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Hiader told the gathering that the nation was on one page as far as support to oppressed people of held Kashmir was concerned.

He said that people expressed so much love for Kashmiris and the days were numbered when Kashmir would get freedom from India.

Thousands of people including students gathered at Kutchery Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris. They chanted anti-India slogans and demanded freedom of Kashmir from Indian rule. They were holding national and Azad Kashmir flags and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against India.

DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SCCI President Khawaja Masood Akhtar and others also addressed the gathering.