Prime Minister Imran Khan's 10 billion Tsunami Tree Plantation Initiative was acknowledged by the United Nations (UN) and Pakistan's hosting of this year's World Environment Day was recognition of its efforts for environment protection and climate change, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's 10 billion Tsunami Tree Plantation Initiative was acknowledged by the United Nations (UN) and Pakistan's hosting of this year's World Environment Day was recognition of its efforts for environment protection and climate change, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque said on Saturday.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the most ardent advocate of protection of environment and climate change and he is very passionate about. The plantation of 10 billion trees covering the entire country in five years is a remarkable project, he said while talking to APP on World Environment Day being observed today with the theme of protecting ecosystem.

The prime minister speaks about the environment and climate change at all the international forums because Pakistan is one of the most affected countries affected by climate change.

We are country with least carbon emissions but we are the most effected country that is why we talk about it, he added.

He said that this year's World Environment Day will also mark the one decade of the United Nations environment protection and it is very important.

Ambassador Moin said, We are losing our rivers and forest and the countries have to face national disasters because of the climate change.

He called upon the individual to join hands with the government and strengthen all the efforts being carried out for the protection of environment.

The individuals have to work in our homes, communities, in our backyard in our parks, he added.

He also urged the people to become more responsive and plant a tree which would be a proactive way of giving back to society.