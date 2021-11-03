UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran's 'Mega Relief Package' To Benefit Millions : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:11 PM

Prime Minister Imran's 'Mega Relief Package' to benefit millions : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Mega Relief Package' would benefit millions of people, especially to low-income ones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Mega Relief Package' would benefit millions of people, especially to low-income ones.

In a tweet, he said decline in commodities prices at global market was expected and its impact would start to unfold within next six months.

If the government had not been successful to deal with coronavirus pandemic, the challenges for us would have been manifold , he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Market Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker summons national securit ..

National Assembly Speaker summons national security committee meeting on Nov 8

few seconds
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

5 seconds ago
 Cybersecurity Agency Orders US Government to Enfor ..

Cybersecurity Agency Orders US Government to Enforce New Precautions - Directive

2 minutes ago
 China May Have 'Nuclear Triad' With Air-Launch Cap ..

China May Have 'Nuclear Triad' With Air-Launch Capability - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 UN Prepares to Protect Its Staff in Ethiopia As Re ..

UN Prepares to Protect Its Staff in Ethiopia As Rebels Advance Toward Capital - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Major Gun Righ ..

US Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Major Gun Rights Case on New York Concealed ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.