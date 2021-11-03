Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Mega Relief Package' would benefit millions of people, especially to low-income ones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Mega Relief Package' would benefit millions of people, especially to low-income ones.

In a tweet, he said decline in commodities prices at global market was expected and its impact would start to unfold within next six months.

If the government had not been successful to deal with coronavirus pandemic, the challenges for us would have been manifold , he added.